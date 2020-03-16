Some Everton fans react to who Ancelotti's 1st signing could be

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign the Brazilian defender.

It looks like Everton might have identified their first signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era.

The veteran Italian coach joined the Toffees in December but a quiet January transfer window resulted in him and Director of Football Marcel Brands signing no established players.

But according to The Mirror, Everton have earmarked Brazil defender Gabriel as the three-time Champions League winner's first addition on Merseyside.

The report adds that the Goodison Park club and Lille are already thrashing out what would be a £30 million deal for the player.

And here's how Everton fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Hope we can get him he looks good — luke (@LukeEvertonfc) March 15, 2020

Done deal — G-Dawg (@GrantyBoy78) March 15, 2020

There will be a glut of players on the market many will have to sell to survive — owencocoefc (@owencocoefc) March 15, 2020

Him in Keane out be good business — Kevin wallace (@Toffeekev) March 15, 2020

Later micheal keane ️‍♂️ — Hobboefc1878 (@Ste80852975) March 15, 2020

There’s a lot dead wood to get rid off — Craig Jones (@CraigJones89) March 15, 2020

Awaiting all the ITK’s to say he’s boss — John (@johnbond85) March 15, 2020

If we're honest, Brands didn't enjoy a successful second summer as the club's go-t0-guy on the transfer front.

During his first summer in charge, the Dutchman signed the likes of Richarlison - who played under then-Everton boss Marco Silva at Everton - and Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, and Andre Gomes on loan.

But last term wasn't all that great, with a permanent deal for Gomes by far the pick of the bunch.

And hopefully working alongside Ancelotti can help the former PSV guru in the recruitment department, starting with Gabriel.