Some Everton fans react to who Ancelotti's 1st signing could be

Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (L) fights for the ball with Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele during the French League Cup semifinal football match between...
Everton are reportedly in talks to sign the Brazilian defender.

It looks like Everton might have identified their first signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era.

The veteran Italian coach joined the Toffees in December but a quiet January transfer window resulted in him and Director of Football Marcel Brands signing no established players.

But according to The Mirror, Everton have earmarked Brazil defender Gabriel as the three-time Champions League winner's first addition on Merseyside.

The report adds that the Goodison Park club and Lille are already thrashing out what would be a £30 million deal for the player.

 

And here's how Everton fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

If we're honest, Brands didn't enjoy a successful second summer as the club's go-t0-guy on the transfer front.

During his first summer in charge, the Dutchman signed the likes of Richarlison - who played under then-Everton boss Marco Silva at Everton - and Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, and Andre Gomes on loan.

But last term wasn't all that great, with a permanent deal for Gomes by far the pick of the bunch.

And hopefully working alongside Ancelotti can help the former PSV guru in the recruitment department, starting with Gabriel.

