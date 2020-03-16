Some Arsenal fans pick their favourite Theo Walcott goal

Theo Walcott scored over 100 goals for Arsenal during his time at the club.

Theo Walcott is someone who Arsenal fans feel that he never quite fulfilled his full potential. However, the Everton man scored 108 goals in almost 400 appearances for the Gunners which is no small feat for a wide player.

His record at Everton now, sadly, isn't that great. Walcott has scored just 10 times in 79 appearances for the Toffees but he has shown smalls signs of a revival under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

With over a year still left on his Toffees contract, Walcott could go on to score a few more important goals for Everton, but his goals for Arsenal will surely be the biggest highlight of his career when he decides to hang up his boots.

Goal journalist Charles Watts asked Arsenal fans to pick their favourite Walcott goal and Gunners fans weren't short of options to choose from.

As it’s Theo’s birthday - Your favourite Walcott goal? Plenty to pick from, but absolutely loved his cup final goal against Villa. The timing of it, just before half-time, the noise of the ball hitting the net and the celebrations of that wall of yellow behind the goal. Glorious! pic.twitter.com/81aWUYNhwP — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 16, 2020

Walcott scored a number of brilliant goals during his time at The Emirates. The brilliant hat-trick against Newcastle United, the goal against Chelsea in the 5-2 win and the brilliant run from one end of the field to another against Shakhtar spring to mind.

His goal against Barcelona in the Champions League and the one against Aston Villa in the FA Cup final were pretty memorable as well and Arsenal fans picked all of the above and more.

Here are a few goals that Arsenal fans picked to be their favourite Walcott goal in red and white.

The one against Barcelona in the 2-2, his goals in the first 5-2, and at home v Chelsea in 10/11 with the beautiful Cesc assist — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) March 16, 2020

Goal against Chelsea 2016/17 — Örïšśśś (@Orume1231) March 16, 2020

His third goal for hat trick against Newcastle or vs Chelsea away 5-3 — • (@agandhi04) March 16, 2020

Goal against Chelsea when he dribbled past 4 players fell and got up and scored — karthik - AFC - Gunners (@shrkarthik) March 16, 2020

@theowalcott had a special knack of fooling defenders like that. He scored same v. Newcastle, while also fooling the great Maldini as he set up Ade for 2nd in THAT Milan CL tie. That was a night Theo became a man, I saw he was awed by San Siro, snapping pictures in pre-match — Valdrin K (@kosovagunner) March 16, 2020

Theo’s winner against Reading in the league cup. One of my favourite, inconsequential games in Arsenal history. When he made it 6-5 I remember running to the front and just getting piled on, amazing — Aaron Rowles (@AaronRowles) March 16, 2020

Away vs. Shakhtar is one of the most underrated finishes possibly ever, absolutely unreal from that far out to take it so early. Not to mention absolutely burning the defender! — Sam (@SK_arsenal) March 16, 2020

My favourite one will be that goal against man city everything about that goal is one of his best moments — MEHARI (@megooner14) March 16, 2020