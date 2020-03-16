Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Some Arsenal fans pick their favourite Theo Walcott goal

Shamanth Jayaram
Theo Walcott of Arsenal shoots during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2017 in London, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Theo Walcott scored over 100 goals for Arsenal during his time at the club.

Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea City at Emirates Stadium on October 15, 2016 in London, England.

Theo Walcott is someone who Arsenal fans feel that he never quite fulfilled his full potential. However, the Everton man scored 108 goals in almost 400 appearances for the Gunners which is no small feat for a wide player. 

His record at Everton now, sadly, isn't that great. Walcott has scored just 10 times in 79 appearances for the Toffees but he has shown smalls signs of a revival under new boss Carlo Ancelotti. 

 

With over a year still left on his Toffees contract, Walcott could go on to score a few more important goals for Everton, but his goals for Arsenal will surely be the biggest highlight of his career when he decides to hang up his boots.

Goal journalist Charles Watts asked Arsenal fans to pick their favourite Walcott goal and Gunners fans weren't short of options to choose from. 

 Walcott scored a number of brilliant goals during his time at The Emirates. The brilliant hat-trick against Newcastle United, the goal against Chelsea in the 5-2 win and the brilliant run from one end of the field to another against Shakhtar spring to mind. 

His goal against Barcelona in the Champions League and the one against Aston Villa in the FA Cup final were pretty memorable as well and Arsenal fans picked all of the above and more. 

Here are a few goals that Arsenal fans picked to be their favourite Walcott goal in red and white. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates Arsenal's third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on December 27, 2010 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch