Pochettino once called reported Tottenham target Lovren 'quality'

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

According to a report from Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham are interested in signing Liverpool's Dejan Lovren in the summer.

The Croatian is well down the pecking order at Liverpool and is likely to leave the club in the summer. Lazio and Arsenal are also credited with an interest in the defender who is valued at £18 million (La Lazio Siamo Noi), but could Jose Mourinho lure him in?

It is unclear how highly Mourinho rates Lovren but one man previously associated with Tottenham was clearly in awe of him over six years ago.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino brought Lovren to the Premier League when he was at the helm of Southampton a few years ago.

Pochettino hailed the Croatian when he signed for the Saints, calling him a quality player who suits the Premier League.

He told Daily Star: "He is quality as a player, has a presence on the field and he's good at solving difficult situations. I think his qualities will really suit the Premier League, so we're very happy to have him and to bring him into this project."

A lot has changed about Lovren since he first signed for Southampton. The Saints made a decent profit on him when Liverpool signed him but things have only gone downhill for the Croatian since.

Lovren has been the subject of ridicule by a few Liverpool fans and many other rival fans over the last few years. That isn't to say that the former Lyon man is a bad defender, but his performances have been well below what a top Premier League side expects from their centre-half.

Mourinho could well transform him into a top defender in his system at Tottenham, but Spurs fans will surely hope for someone who is a lot more accomplished than Lovren.