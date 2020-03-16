Euro 2020 postponement would be a dagger to Danny Ings' heart

The Saints man had a golden chance to get his England call-up but that could change.

Not many people expected Danny Ings to have such a productive campaign in the Premier League this season. The Southampton man has 15 goals in the league and 18 in all competitions so far.

He has been one of the biggest reasons why Ralph Hasenhuttl's side managed to get out of the hole they were once in and Ings would have been hoping for a chance to lead the line for his country in this summer's European championships.

With both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford out injured. not many could have argued against having Ings as England's first choice but, with everything going on in the world at the moment, we could well see the Euros moved to next year.

That would be in the best interest of everyone's safety and it most definitely would be the right call. However, it would be a huge blow to Ings who has had the best campaign of his top-flight career so far, and he could sadly have nothing to show for it on the international stage.

If the Euros are moved to 2021, both Kane and Rashford will most likely be fit. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is making huge strides at Everton while Tammy Abraham has put his name in the mix with some fine performances for Chelsea as well.

A number of young English strikers could make a case for themselves in the next year or so. Mason Greenwood and Eddie Nketiah are winning plaudits for their performances at Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

If Ings fails to deliver the same amount of goals as he has this season, he could well be out of the picture by this time next year and his England career could be all but over as a result.