‘Rolls Royce’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reported player decision

According to The Daily Mail, Vertonghen will leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Belgium international is out of contract at Spurs in the summer transfer window, and it seems that no agreement over a new deal has been reached.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction on the situation of Vertonghen.

Below are some of the best comments:

Sad to see but he's past his best and its the right decision. We need to move on. — SwanseaSpur (@RichardLoosmore) March 14, 2020

Love Jan but the rebuilding must start at the back, Davis, Serg and sanches must go — Paul Merritt (@PaulMeza71) March 14, 2020

Hope that after he’s truly finished he’s offered a coaching role at the club, love the guy. — brian corcoran (@corcrn) March 14, 2020

Rolls Royce of a defender.good luck to him — Eddie (@EddieEoshea) March 14, 2020

Good he’s not good enough anymore — FootballWatch (@FootballWatch6) March 14, 2020

Great and loyal servant. Shame he couldnt be converted into a DM. — Shropshire Hotspur ENIC & VAR Out (@FreindlyFire01) March 14, 2020

don't really want to get rid of Jan, but if they do I hope they have learned a lesson by bringing in a replacement mediately — FPL Cheater (@OutdoorRc) March 14, 2020

Sad to see him go in this way, but it’s time for everyone. Hope he lands somewhere that makes him happy. Inter.. Ajax..? Was also nice to see the fans give him a few “super Jan’s” before he left. Thank you @JanVertonghen pic.twitter.com/rZna78qabx — Sam (@sam71212326) March 14, 2020

Sad that we won’t get the chance to say goodbye. — COYS (@COYS_Shelfside) March 14, 2020

Love the guy but unfortunately he’s dusted, his legs are gone and have been for a while. — Harry Carlton (@HarryCarlton55) March 14, 2020

Over his whole time with us, think he’s been nothing short of brilliant. Couple of seasons there he was the best in the league no doubt. When in their pomp this back 4 was the best by a mile...



Jan Toby

Walker Rose — Lee Anderson (@atek75) March 14, 2020

Smart replacement needed

Vertonghen has been superb for Tottenham over the years, but the defender has not been in great form this season.

Spurs have to be smart in regard to replacing the former Ajax star, and perhaps they should go for an established central defender instead of bringing in a young and promising player for that position.

True, Davinson Sanchez is a very good defender and has progressed well, but Spurs need more competition at the heart of their defence.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.