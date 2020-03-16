Quick links

‘Rolls Royce’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reported player decision

ottenham forward Heung-Min Son celebrates Jan Vertonghen's goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund at Wembley...
Jan Vertonghen will reportedly leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Jan Vertonghen.

According to The Daily Mail, Vertonghen will leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Belgium international is out of contract at Spurs in the summer transfer window, and it seems that no agreement over a new deal has been reached.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction on the situation of Vertonghen.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smart replacement needed

Vertonghen has been superb for Tottenham over the years, but the defender has not been in great form this season.

Spurs have to be smart in regard to replacing the former Ajax star, and perhaps they should go for an established central defender instead of bringing in a young and promising player for that position.

True, Davinson Sanchez is a very good defender and has progressed well, but Spurs need more competition at the heart of their defence.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Inter Milan's Spanish midfielder Borja Valero (R) during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

