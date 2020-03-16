Quick links

'Revelation': Jim White gushes over £8m Liverpool player

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool is seen during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.
The Liverpool star is one of Europe's best left-backs and has been for a couple of years now.

Former Premier League player Gary O'Neill and talkSPORT host Jim White have been singing the praises of Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has emerged as one of Europe's finest left-backs since joining the Reds from Hull City in 2017.

Robertson helped Liverpool to a Champions League title last June, after he and his team-mates reached the final a year earlier, and looks set to win the Premier League this time around.

Jurgen Klopp's side have become a lot stronger since the former Celtic youngster arrived on Merseyside and, bizarrely, Liverpool signed him for a bargain £8 million [The Independent].

 

The 26-year-old is worth a hell of a lot more than that now, and White has described him as a 'revelation'.

O'Neill said on talkSPORT: "They [Robertson and Alexander-Arnold] compliment each other so well. I know they play on opposite sides of the pitch. They even pass the ball to each around 10 times a game, which is phenomenal considering they're about 60 yards apart."

White added: "I mean, he has been a revelation, hasn't he. Andy Robertson. It's not that long ago he was part time at Queens Park."

Even when Robertson isn't available, Klopp has an able deputy in the form of James Milner, who reminded the German manager of his quality at left-back last week with a fine display in the win over Bournemouth.

But throughout the course of a season, there aren't many better in Europe than the former Queens Park man and for £8 million, he has to be one of Liverpool's biggest bargains in recent memory.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

