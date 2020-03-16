Resident Evil 3 Remake demo: When can you download on PS4 and Xbox One?

An insider has reportedly leaked the release date for when fans will be able to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4 and Xbox One.

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is fast approaching as its release date is April 3rd. The trailer was revealed during a State Of Play back in December, and Capcom recently announced that there would be a demo similar to what they provided before the launch of Resident Evil 2 back in 2019. Although no release date has officially been provided for this upcoming sample, an insider has reportedly leaked when PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers will be able to download it from their respective digital stores.

Rather than just being a single-player remake similar to game-of-the-year contender Resident Evil 2, Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake will include a free multiplayer mode named Resistance.

However, the main attraction is no doubt the single-player experience with Jill Valentine and co., and players will reportedly soon be able to download a demo on PS4 and Xbox One.

What is the release date for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo?

The release date for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is reportedly March 20th.

This supposed release date comes courtesy of Dusk Golem, AestheticGamer, who provided the aforementioned date when responding to a query on Twitter.

According to Wccftech, Dusk Golem was amongst the first group of people to leak accurate information about the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

However, regardless of how reliable they are reported to be, the release date hasn't been officially announced by Capcom so don't treat it as concrete information.

How to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4 and Xbox One

You'll be able to download the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo on PS4 and Xbox One from their respective digital stores.

Whether the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo becomes available on March 20th or shortly afterwards, you'll be able to download the demo on PS4 and Xbox One by just searching for it in either the PSN or Microsoft store.

The demo for Resident Evil 2 had a time limit attached to it, so it's possible Capcom could impose similar restrictions.

However, this is purely speculation as no gameplay details for the demo have been announced, so we'll simply just have to wait and see.