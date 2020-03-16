Reported Everton target Lorenzo Pellegrini's stats put Sigurdsson to shame

The Italian has been linked with a summer move to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Everton are rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini in the summer.

The report claims that the Italian has halted negotiations for a new contract in Rome and is likely to leave the club this summer. Pellegrini is set to cost £27 million which is good value for someone who is yet to hit his peak.

Everton could certainly do with some creativity in their midfield. Andre Gomes was a huge miss during his time out while Gylfi Sigurdsson has been nothing like his previous self since the start of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti has done well with what has been available to him but he will certainly want to get the players that suit his system in his first full season in charge.

Sigurdsson, sadly, looks past his best and it would be wise to find his successor. Pellegrini has all the qualities to be just as good as the Iceland international was a few years ago, if not better, and his stats this season show just that.

The Italian, like Sigurdsson, has just scored once in the league but his tally of eight assists puts the Everton man's two to shame. Roma's midfield maestro has 11 assists in all competitions as well, in just 24 starts, which is brilliant for a side who haven't been at their best this season.

Pellegrini has created 11 big chances this season and averages three key passes per game. Sigurdsson, despite playing eight games more, has created just five big chances and averages just 1.8 key passes per game. (Sofascore)

The Italian averages about 20 more touches per game than Sigurdsson does and his passing accuracy in the opposition half is better than the Everton man as well. (SofaScore)

Still just 23, Pellegrini will only get better as he gains more experience while Sigurdsson's performances are likely to take a bigger hit with time due to his age.

If stats are anything to go by, Pellegrini betters Sigurdsson on a consistent basis and under Ancelotti, he can help Everton reach their ambitions in the very near future if they beat Inter to his signature in the summer.