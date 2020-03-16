Report: What Bruce has told two Newcastle players about Nabil Bentaleb

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff's future at St. James' Park has come into question, as he has still not agreed a new contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, Steve Bruce has told the Longstaff brothers that the signings of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro at Newcastle United were not a vote of no confidence in their talents.

There future of Matty Longstaff at Newcastle is now very uncertain, with the youngster having just months left on his contract.

Sean, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season - with the Newcastle academy graduate unable to show his best form.

Since coming in during the January transfer window, Bentaleb appears to have moved ahead of both of the brothers in the pecking order for places at Newcastle.

But Bruce has reportedly told the pair that Bentaleb wasn’t signed because he has no faith in them.

Instead, the Newcastle boss is eager to keep Matty Longstaff at St. James’ Park, and is still working on a deal which could suit player and club.

Newcastle were originally seemingly confident of keeping the youngster, but that seems far more unlikely now.

If the Magpies were to lose Longstaff it would be a major blow, as he looks to be one of the best prospects at the club.

After such a fine breakthrough season, it would be a shame for Newcastle to lose one of their brightest talents - at such an early stage of his career.

And Bruce will surely be hoping to make a breakthrough in the contract talks sooner rather than later, to end all the speculation.