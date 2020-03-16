Quick links

Report: West Brom man rejects move to 19-time title-winners, wants Hawthorns stay

Danny Owen
West Bromwich Albion are fighting for a return to the Premier League with Slaven Bilic determined to stay despite interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have made a move to lure Slaven Bilic from West Bromwich Albion, according to Fotospor, though the Croatian coach has little interest in walking away from the Hawthorns right now.

Whenever the 2019/20 season resumes, Bilic’s Baggies will continue their charge back to the Premier League.

 

West Brom are currently six points clear of third-place Fulham with an experienced tactician, who looked like quite the coup when he arrived in the Midlands last summer, living up to his reputation in England’s second tier.

And, such is Bilic’s commitment to the cause that Fenerbahce have been given the cold shoulder after making contact with the former Besiktas boss.

According to Fotospor, the 51-year-old has no interest in a return to Istanbul, making it clear that he plans to fulfil his contract at West Brom.

Fenerbahce, then, have suddenly been left in limbo. Head coach Zeki Murat Gote walked away from the post over the weekend and Bilic is already the second coach to turn down the 19-time Turkish champions after Roger Schmidt, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager famed for his high-octane style, opted for a move to PSV Eindhoven instead.

Bilic’s decision will only add to his growing popularity at the Hawthorns with West Brom fans taking very well to a man with a formidable mindset and a penchant for attractive, attacking football.

