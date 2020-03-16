Quick links

Report suggests Olivier Giroud could help Rangers' pursuit of £9m man

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Rangers reportedly want to bring Caleb Ekuban to the Scottish Premiership - but why does a Chelsea veteran hold the key?

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London,...

Well, here’s something we never expected to write ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Olivier Giroud could hold the key to Rangers making the second-biggest signing in their 148-year history.

And no, that does not mean that the French World Cup winner will be bringing his velvet touch and perfectly-coiffed quiff to Ibrox during the summer of 2019.

To explain the situation a little better, let’s go over to Italy.

 

According to Corriere dello Sport, Serie A title challengers Lazio have identified Giroud as their ‘dream’ striker signing. But, failing that, they will go all-out for a man who has also been linked with an eye-watering £9 million move to Ibrox.

It’s fair to say Caleb Ekuban, the journeyman Ghanaian who flopped at Leeds United, hasn’t quite enjoyed the success tasted by Chelsea’s veteran targetman. But the all-action 25-year-old has impressed since moving to Turkey with Trabzonspor in 2018, notching eight goals and eight assists across the 2019/20 campaign.

He is quick, versatile and tremendously hard-working. That's why Lazio and Rangers are reportedly ready to overlook his struggles at Elland Road.

Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his team mates during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor at the Kadir Has Stadium in...

The situation, then, is simple.

If Giroud says yes to Lazio, that leaves the door open for Rangers to hand Ekuban a second chance on British shores. If Giroud says no, however, then Ekuban may be given a straight choice between Lazio and Ibrox.

And, with all due respect to The Gers, the chance to potentially play Champions League football and fight Juventus and Inter Milan for the Scudetto might appeal a little more than Tuesday night trips to Ross County and St Mirren.

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor in action during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on December 16, 2018.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

