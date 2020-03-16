Report states Tottenham and West Ham's training plans this week amid COVID-19 crisis

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly planning to train today.

According to The Mirror, at least 10 Premier League clubs intend to be back in training this week, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United among them.

The Premier League made the decision to suspend the season on Friday due to the COVID-19 crisis, announcing the intention to return to action in April.

That came after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for the strain of coronavirus which has been sweeping the globe.

It seems unlikely that games will actually take place in April given how cases of the virus are rising by the day, and yet teams are seemingly gearing up for games.

It's claimed that at least 10 top-flight clubs will be in training today, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United – just days before they were supposed to play each other.

Additionally, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Manchester City, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Southampton and Wolves are also set to return to training this week.

That's the plan as things stand, but with the numbers rising and the prospect of players being around each other constantly, the safety of players has to be questioned here.