Report states Tottenham and West Ham's training plans this week amid COVID-19 crisis

Olly Dawes
A sign directing people with symptoms of the covid-19 coronavirus to a 'coronavirus pod' isolation unit covers a window of an entrance to St Mary's Hospital in London, England, on March 11,...
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly planning to train today.

According to The Mirror, at least 10 Premier League clubs intend to be back in training this week, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United among them.

The Premier League made the decision to suspend the season on Friday due to the COVID-19 crisis, announcing the intention to return to action in April.

 

That came after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for the strain of coronavirus which has been sweeping the globe.

It seems unlikely that games will actually take place in April given how cases of the virus are rising by the day, and yet teams are seemingly gearing up for games.

It's claimed that at least 10 top-flight clubs will be in training today, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United – just days before they were supposed to play each other.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Additionally, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Manchester City, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Southampton and Wolves are also set to return to training this week.

That's the plan as things stand, but with the numbers rising and the prospect of players being around each other constantly, the safety of players has to be questioned here.

David Moyes of West Ham United issues instructions during training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

