Report: Premier League rival club keeping tabs on £60k-a-week Everton player

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace.

According to Fotospor.com, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Cenk Tosun from Everton in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Palace are monitoring how the Turkey international striker is recovering from his injury.

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles from the Toffees on loan in the January transfer window, but damaged cruciate ligaments in his knee saw him sent back to the Merseyside outfit.

Fotospor.com has claimed that Palace are keeping tabs on the striker - who earns £60,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - and could make an offer for him in the summer transfer window depending on how he recovers from his injury.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tosun made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Palace during his loan spell at Selhurst Park, scoring one goal in the process.

The striker also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Everton this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.