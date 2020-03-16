Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Premier League rival club keeping tabs on £60k-a-week Everton player

Subhankar Mondal
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Cenk Tosun Cuco Martina (L) Davy Klaassen Cenk Tosun Yannick Bolasie Michael Keane Ashley Williams and Oumar Niasse (R) during the Everton FC training session at USM...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace.

Everton's Cenk Tosun

According to Fotospor.com, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Cenk Tosun from Everton in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Palace are monitoring how the Turkey international striker is recovering from his injury.

 

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles from the Toffees on loan in the January transfer window, but damaged cruciate ligaments in his knee saw him sent back to the Merseyside outfit.

Fotospor.com has claimed that Palace are keeping tabs on the striker - who earns £60,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - and could make an offer for him in the summer transfer window depending on how he recovers from his injury.

Cenk Tosun of Turkey celebrates after scoring during the EURO Qualifiers 2019

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tosun made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Palace during his loan spell at Selhurst Park, scoring one goal in the process.

The striker also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Everton this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Cenk Tosun before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch