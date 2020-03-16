Report: PL man rejects chance to join Klopp's staff, flattered by Liverpool interest

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly wanted to snatch Dr Gary O'Driscoll from Arsenal - but he won't be swapping the Emirates for Anfield.

Dr Gary O’Driscoll has turned down the opportunity to join Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff at Liverpool with Goal claiming that Arsenal’s Head of Sports Medicine will stay at the Emirates instead.

It has been a difficult few months behind the scenes at Anfield, even if Liverpool have spent much of the 2019/20 campaign steamrollering all before them on the pitch.

Respected U23 coach Neil Critchley was lured away by the prospect of taking the manager’s job at League One Blackpool recently, shortly after head of medical Andy Massey and physiotherapist Ritchie Partridge accepted new roles at FIFA and the Qatari national side respectively.

According to Goal, O’Driscoll had been lined up to replace Massey but he has instead decided to extend his 11-year stay in North London.

The 49-year-old was ‘flattered’ to be given the opportunity to bring his expertise and experience to the current Premier League leaders and European champions.

But Goal adds that O’Driscoll is encouraged by the difference Mikel Arteta has made both on and off the pitch since returning to the Emirates recently, while the man himself has a happy family life in the English capital.

The news will come as a major boost to Arsenal, who were understandably keen to retain the services of one of English football’s most respected medical figures.