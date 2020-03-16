Report offers update on chances of Leeds United being given promotion amid coronavirus issues

Leeds United may yet be part of a 22-team Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League are considering a number of options to solve the Championship promotion conundrum.

With the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping the nation, the Premier League made the decision to suspend the season on Friday, putting the league on hold until April.

It seems highly unlikely that football will actually resume in April given the severity of the virus, and that leaves football facing a real quandary.

What happens to Liverpool, who were set to win the Premier League? What becomes of the relegation fight in the Premier League? What about promotion and relegation in other leagues?

No answer seems to really please everybody, and whilst the Premier League are adamant that they want to uphold the integrity of the competition by seeing out the season, they need to think about alternatives.

Three options are mentioned; relegating the current bottom three in the Premier League, abandoning relegation or even going to a 22-team Premier League next season with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion going up.

They're the top two in the Championship right now, and whilst they do deserve to go up, sending them up with no playoff winner will naturally open a can of worms.

It would rob Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Preston North End of the chance to fight for promotion in the playoffs, and all four would surely lodge strong complaints if they were denied that opportunity.

Behind-closed-doors games is one option too, but it seems that there is a real chance that Leeds and West Brom will still end up in the Premier League despite the confusion right now.