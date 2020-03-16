Report: Napoli could move for Everton-linked Andrea Belotti

Could Carlo Ancelotti's former side cause Everton a few problems in the summer transfer window?

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Napoli could make a move for Torino's Andrea Belotti if they fail to retain the services of Arkadiusz Milik.

The Pole has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs. Calcio Napoli claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Milik and if one of the two North London rivals land him, Everton could be the big losers this summer.

TMW claimed last week that Everton are interested in signing Torino's Andrea Belotti in the summer. It was said that Carlo Ancelotti's side are prepared to fork out £53 million for the Italian but it now seems like Napoli are in the hunt for him as well.

Belotti has had a fantastic season in Turin, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. The Italian's performances this season have made everyone at Torino incredibly happy, so much so that club president Cairo is willing to let him walk in the summer as long as someone pays the required amount. (Torino Granata)

Everton don't necessarily need another striker at the moment with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison enjoying very productive individual seasons upfront.

Moise Kean will come good in the near future and as long as they don't lose him in the summer, the Toffees don't really need to bring a player like Belotti to Goodison Park.

However, Ancelotti might want to drop his 4-4-2 formation next season to accommodate Richarlison out wide. Calvert-Lewin will be the club's only productive striker then, which could force the Toffees boss to bring in another centre-forward.

The last thing Ancelotti would want would be to go head to head against his former club for a player. However, Everton's ambition was put to display with the Italian's appointment and it wouldn't be that big a shock if they manage to beat Napoli for his signing in the summer.