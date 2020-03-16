Report: Liverpool set to offload Klopp signing and player Gerrard called 'outstanding'

Liverpool are looking to trim some numbers from their squad this summer.

Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo's season hasn't quite gone to plan – and it looks set to bring his Liverpool career this summer.

Liverpool chose to loan Ojo to the Gers last summer, seemingly hoping that they could help get him back on track just as they did with Ryan Kent.

The early signs were great; Ojo looked dangerous, and boss Steven Gerrard told the club's official website that he was 'outstanding' in a 3-1 Europa League win over FC Midtjylland.

Gerrard noted back then that Ojo needed to bring that level of performance more consistently, and it just hasn't happened, with the 22-year-old playing just seven times in 2020.

The Liverpool Echo now claim that Ojo's permanent exit from Anfield is 'virtually guaranteed', with Liverpool seemingly ready to part ways with the wide man this summer, nine years since luring him from Milton Keynes Dons in an exciting move.

Additionally, the report states that goalkeeper Andy Lonergan will leave Liverpool this summer too, alongside other out-of-contract players like Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

Jurgen Klopp signed Lonergan, 36, last summer on a short-term deal to solve his goalkeeping depth issues, with the former Preston man earning a shock move to Anfield having played at Rochdale in the 2018-19 season.

Lonergan hasn't actually made his debut for Liverpool having been third-choice behind Alisson and Adrian, and it's claimed that his contract won't be renewed as Liverpool eye a new third-choice stopper.