Report: Everton want Italian international with £31m release clause

According to Calcio Mercato, Everton are keen to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma.

Pellegrini’s future at Roma is currently in doubt, as he wants a new contract, but the Italian side are yet to hand him one, which has offered hope to Everton.

Pellegrini was once considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Seria A, so his arrival would be exciting for Everton.

And now could be a good time for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Pellegrini was once wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs - as his form hasn’t been as impressive this term.

If he was brought to Everton he would offer them further depth in midfield.

Pellegrini has energy, technical quality and an ability to get forward.

The Italian international has claimed nine assists in Serie A this season, and if Everton could utilise him and Andre Gomes in the same midfield, it could be an exciting combination.

Pellegrini's current release clause stands at £31 million (Corriere Dello Sport), and Everton have proven that they can pay that sort of money in recent transfer windows.