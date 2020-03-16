Quick links

Report: Everton want Italian international with £31m release clause

John Verrall
Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma v Parma at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on May 26, 2019
Everton are said to be keen on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma looks dejected during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Lecce at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 23 February 2020.

According to Calcio Mercato, Everton are keen to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma.

Pellegrini’s future at Roma is currently in doubt, as he wants a new contract, but the Italian side are yet to hand him one, which has offered hope to Everton.

Pellegrini was once considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Seria A, so his arrival would be exciting for Everton.

 

And now could be a good time for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Pellegrini was once wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs - as his form hasn’t been as impressive this term.

If he was brought to Everton he would offer them further depth in midfield.

Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma v Parma at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on May 26, 2019

Pellegrini has energy, technical quality and an ability to get forward. 

The Italian international has claimed nine assists in Serie A this season, and if Everton could utilise him and Andre Gomes in the same midfield, it could be an exciting combination.

Pellegrini's current release clause stands at £31 million (Corriere Dello Sport), and Everton have proven that they can pay that sort of money in recent transfer windows. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

