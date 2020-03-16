Report: Everton and Tottenham target could be available for half-price fee

Premier League pair Everton and Spurs are reportedly keen to snap up Geoffrey Kondogbia from La Liga powerhouses Valencia during the summer.

Valencia could be open to the idea of selling reported Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Geoffrey Kondogbia for £35 million this summer, according to La Razon – a fee that amounts to half his release clause.

Despite enduring a difficult season at the heart of a Los Che midfield, France international Kondogbia is still a big-money summer target for two of the Premier League’s most ambitious clubs.

Sky reported over the weekend that Spurs and Everton are keen on the former Monaco and Inter Milan powerhouse with Steve Hitchen, the former’s chief scout, having first expressed an interest in Kondogbia three years ago.

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho is crying out for a dominant, deep-lying central midfielder with a blend of physical and technical gifts. Everton, meanwhile, continue to look a little lightweight in the centre of the park, especially since Idrissa Gana Gueye’s 2019 departure.

Kondogbia, if he can get back to the barnstorming form that once made him one of La Liga’s most impressive performers, would be worth every penny of his sizeable price-tag.

And reports in Spain claim that Valencia could be willing to cash in for £35 million – far less than his £72 million release clause.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs, whose transfer war chest is likely to be heavily restricted by the lack of Champions League football, can afford Kondogbia even if his price-tag is set to be vastly reduced.