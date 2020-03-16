Quick links

Report: Everton and Tottenham target could be available for half-price fee

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Premier League pair Everton and Spurs are reportedly keen to snap up Geoffrey Kondogbia from La Liga powerhouses Valencia during the summer.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia CF in action during the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Valencia could be open to the idea of selling reported Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Geoffrey Kondogbia for £35 million this summer, according to La Razon – a fee that amounts to half his release clause.

Despite enduring a difficult season at the heart of a Los Che midfield, France international Kondogbia is still a big-money summer target for two of the Premier League’s most ambitious clubs.

 

Sky reported over the weekend that Spurs and Everton are keen on the former Monaco and Inter Milan powerhouse with Steve Hitchen, the former’s chief scout, having first expressed an interest in Kondogbia three years ago.

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho is crying out for a dominant, deep-lying central midfielder with a blend of physical and technical gifts. Everton, meanwhile, continue to look a little lightweight in the centre of the park, especially since Idrissa Gana Gueye’s 2019 departure.

Ryan Christie of Celtic battles for possession with Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 First Leg match between Celtic and Valencia at Celtic Park on...

Kondogbia, if he can get back to the barnstorming form that once made him one of La Liga’s most impressive performers, would be worth every penny of his sizeable price-tag.

And reports in Spain claim that Valencia could be willing to cash in for £35 million – far less than his £72 million release clause.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs, whose transfer war chest is likely to be heavily restricted by the lack of Champions League football, can afford Kondogbia even if his price-tag is set to be vastly reduced.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia CF celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Mestalla on February...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

