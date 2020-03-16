'Remarkable': Arsenal and Tottenham's 15-goal transfer target hailed for doing something rare

Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly want Marcel Sabitzer.

RB Leipzig are facing a battle to keep hold of some of their key players, and Marcel Sabitzer is the latest star to be linked away.

Defender Dayot Upamecano is a man in demand, as is striker Timo Werner as the talented duo potentially think about their next moves.

Leipzig won't want any more players to be wanted, but playmaker Marcel Sabitzer has now put himself in the shop window too.

The Austrian ace destroyed Tottenham last week, scoring twice – a long-range strike and a near-post header – against them in the Champions League to dump them out 4-0 on aggregate.

Just hours later, Calciomercato reported that Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Sabitzer, whilst Red Bull's head of sport and development Ralf Rangnick may fancy taking him to AC Milan if he makes the move to the San Siro this summer.

The 25-year-old has predominantly played on the right flank for Leipzig, but can also play as a number 10, and has impressed this season with 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Now, Rangnick has offered his view on Sabitzer, believing that he was too aggressive in his early days, but has 'changed for the better' in recent times.

As quoted by BuliNews, Rangnick believes that Sabitzer is now a real leader and has shown 'remarkable' personal development, believing such improvement is rare – and this will all encourage Arsenal and Spurs as they pursue his signature.

“His development couldn't have been any better,” said Rangnick. “He has never liked to lose, which I absolutely believe is a positive thing. But he used to get a little too fired up. He has clearly changed for the better and has become a leader. The way he has developed his personality is remarkable. I've only rarely experienced something similar,” he added