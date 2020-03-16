‘Probably the best’: Some fans react as their player linked with Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Luke Woolfenden.

Some Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding reported Leeds United target Luke Woolfenden.

According to TWTD, Leeds are among four clubs who are interested in signing Woolfenden from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also reported to be looking at the 21-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a right-back.

Some Ipswich fans have given their take on the future of the Englishman, and below are some of the best comments:

Rumours like this are to be expected, same with Flynn Downes. — Christian Davies (@Christi58198460) March 15, 2020

10 million — Wes (@BigWesITFC) March 14, 2020

Already leaving! — Tony King (@stretchstar) March 14, 2020

Probably the best defender in league one however he’s never played a full season in the championship let alone the premier league. Could be a good back up to White, a similar kind of player. — Samuel Farnes (@Cyber___10) March 15, 2020

Hopefully we have a good sell on clause!! — Rob (@RobClar79187488) March 14, 2020

Sell him and replace with a non league fat pie eating loser in preparation for our demise to National league...but Evans won’t make any losses — Vincent Bird (@Vinnyitfc) March 14, 2020

Good signing for Leeds United?

Ipswich are in League One at the moment, and one suspects that some Leeds fans will be sceptical about signing a young player from the third tier of English football.

However, as the performances and development of Ben White has shown, there are some brilliant young players in the lower leagues of English football.

If Leeds can sign Woolfenden early in the summer transfer window, then he will have a lot of time to work with head coach Marcelo Bielsa in pre-season, and that could set him up nicely at Elland Road.