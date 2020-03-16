Quick links

‘Probably the best’: Some fans react as their player linked with Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Luke Woolfenden.

Some Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding reported Leeds United target Luke Woolfenden.

According to TWTD, Leeds are among four clubs who are interested in signing Woolfenden from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also reported to be looking at the 21-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a right-back.

Some Ipswich fans have given their take on the future of the Englishman, and below are some of the best comments:

 

Good signing for Leeds United?

Ipswich are in League One at the moment, and one suspects that some Leeds fans will be sceptical about signing a young player from the third tier of English football.

However, as the performances and development of Ben White has shown, there are some brilliant young players in the lower leagues of English football.

If Leeds can sign Woolfenden early in the summer transfer window, then he will have a lot of time to work with head coach Marcelo Bielsa in pre-season, and that could set him up nicely at Elland Road.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

