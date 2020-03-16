Photo: £25m Tottenham star spotted using crutches

The Tottenham Hotspur star was confirmed to be injured last week.

You have to feel a bit sorry for Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

It's been a rotten second half of the season for the Portuguese head coach and the tone was set very early on.

Harry Kane, arguably Tottenham's most important player, was ruled out until April after picking up a hamstring injury away to Southampton on January 1.

Then Moussa Sissoko picked up a long-term injury, and then Son Heung-min, and now Steven Bergwijn doesn't look like he's going to be back any time soon.

Mourinho confirmed that the Dutchman picked up an injury in the draw away to Burnley last week.

A report from the Netherlands stated that the Spurs boss - who intimated that he might miss Euro 2020 - spoke too soon about the severity of the injury.

But there's a photo doing the rounds on Twitter of Bergwijn walking with crutches - and wearing a protective boot.

Steven Bergwijn is currently on crutches after he sustained an ankle injury against Burnley. #THFC pic.twitter.com/0HfGWJCC2D — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 15, 2020

Bergwijn, a £25 million January signing, could be the latest and possibly last injury blow of the season for the North Londoners, who won't play again until April 4 at the earliest due to the COVID-19 outbreak - but even that projected date might be too soon.

There has been talk of the Premier League season being cancelled. Mourinho said a couple of weeks ago that he couldn't wait for the season to be over and he might just get his wish earlier than expected.