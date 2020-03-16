Photo: 24-year-old spotted arriving at Leeds' training ground

The Leeds United midfielder reported for training this morning.

Despite the suspension of fixtures until next month at the earliest, there's no rest for the wicked at Leeds United.

This past weekend it was reported by The Daily Mail that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa had instructed his players to turn up every single day for training.

Leeds have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places and Bielsa is not giving his players any time off in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's a big decision by Bielsa but ultimately a necessary one, given how close United are to booking their Premier League return following a 16-year absence.

And it looks like that report is true, as Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was spotted arriving at Thorp Arch this morning in his car.

Phillips can be seen offering a cheeky smile toward the camera as he makes his way into the training ground.

Monday morning. Back to work.



— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 16, 2020

It might seem a ruthless decision by Bielsa but you also get the impression that a lot of the Leeds players are on board with it.

This is a great squad, not only in terms of footballing ability but characters. They have all bought into the Argentine's methods, evident by the fact they're top of the Championship, and they more than likely understand the importance of staying sharp during the hiatus.