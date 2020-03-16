Quick links

‘Overrated’, 'Very solid’: Some Arsenal fans react to £22m player rumour

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in West Ham United central defender Issa Diop.

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 16, 2018 in Romford, England.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with West Ham United central defender Issa Diop.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Diop from Premier League rivals West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Gunners feel confident of signing the central defender should the Hammers get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Diop, and below are some of the best comments.

 

West Ham United unveil new signing Issa Diop at Rush Green on June 19, 2018 in Romford, England.

Stats

Diop has been on the books of West Ham since the summer of 2018 when he joined from French club Toulouse for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £22 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made 22 starts and one substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender has scored one goal in 33 league games for the London club, according to WhoScored.

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross (R) vies with West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop, before going on to scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League...

