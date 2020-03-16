‘Overrated’, 'Very solid’: Some Arsenal fans react to £22m player rumour

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in West Ham United central defender Issa Diop.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Diop from Premier League rivals West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Gunners feel confident of signing the central defender should the Hammers get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Diop, and below are some of the best comments.

Would be a good move, but we are kinda stacked in CB position who would you let leave and keep — Freddie AFC Owusu (@Freddie_Owusu77) March 15, 2020

Way too expensive me think... — Emmanuel “Arteta” LAINE (@TriboKing) March 15, 2020

Not good enough — SamiulH (@Samiul54780834) March 15, 2020

No one is coming for you. He's not gonna take us a level higher than we are. Not good enough for the Arsenal, simple as. — Joe (@Cazolarr) March 15, 2020

Why do we have our head coach doing transfers again, ffs I thought we moved past this. You get a sporting director/head of recruitment to deal with his speciality - identifying and signing players, and then a head coach doing what his specialty is - coaching. — R1ff (@Ralph_Drummond) March 15, 2020

I like diop, but What money would WHU want ? — K (@KP7AFC) March 15, 2020

Stats

Diop has been on the books of West Ham since the summer of 2018 when he joined from French club Toulouse for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £22 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made 22 starts and one substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender has scored one goal in 33 league games for the London club, according to WhoScored.