Our view: Newcastle's chances of landing £25m player have been given massive boost

Newcastle United are said to be competing to land Adam Lallana from Liverpool in the summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana wants first-team football at his next club, which could significantly boost Newcastle United’s chances of landing the England international.

Newcastle are said to be in the race for Lallana by the Telegraph, but they are competing against a number of teams for his signature.

Tottenham and Leicester City have also been linked with Lallana (Telegraph) and in ordinary circumstances it is fair to say that a move to either of those sides may appeal more than a switch to St. James’ Park.

However, Newcastle may be able to offer Lallana exactly what he wants.

The experienced playmaker has been starved of action at Liverpool in recent seasons, and reportedly wants to play regularly at his next club.

With Spurs and Leicester possessing some quality options in midfield, Lallana would likely play a back-up role again if he was to move to either Jose Mourinho or Brendan Rodgers’s side.

At Newcastle, though, Lallana could well be tasked with being the Magpies’ main creative option.

Lallana possesses a skill-set which no other member of Newcastle’s squad has.

While the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff have good passing ranges, and Miguel Almiron has pace - none of the trio are as well rounded as Lallana.

Lallana has the ability to beat a man, but he also operates well in tight spaces, which could be crucial to helping Steve Bruce’s side be more of an attacking threat next term.

And if he truly does want first-team football on a regular basis, then Newcastle’s chances of winning the race for the £25 million man (BBC Sport) have surely taken a massive boost.