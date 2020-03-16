Our view: Mourinho's already reportedly found Spurs's perfect Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has made contact over the signing of Eder Militao, according to the latest reports.

If Tottenham Hotspur do offload Jan Vertonghen and bring Eder Militao to Hotspur Way it would have to be considered excellent business from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Vertonghen’s contract at Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Daily Mail claim that he will not be offered new terms.

Vertonghen has shown signs of age this campaign, and there are huge question marks over whether he is capable of playing regularly at the top level now.

The Belgian was once among the very best defenders in the Premier League, but he appears to have lost a yard of pace, which has been seriously damaging.

Vertonghen has been exposed by opposition sides on regular occasions this season, and it is clear that Tottenham need an upgrade next term, if they are to prove more stable at the back.

Reports in Spain seem to suggest that Mourinho has already got his eyes set on Militao at Real Madrid.

El Desmarque claim that Mourinho has made contact with Madrid, and he would be a worthy replacement for Vertonghen if he was brought to North London.

The Brazilian may have struggled to break up Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane’s partnership at the Bernabeu, but there is no shame in that.

When Militao has been exposed to first-team football he has impressed.

The 22-year-old has years ahead of him at the top of the game, and could offer Tottenham a lot of the qualities that they have been lacking this term.

Mourinho has struggled to find a consistent defensive pairing, but Militao is composed in possession and also has far more pace than Vertonghen currently does.

If Militao was brought it to play alongside Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham’s defence would surely look much stronger next campaign.

And although saying goodbye to Vertonghen would be difficult, given his loyal service, the time may now be right to upgrade him.