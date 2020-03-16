Our view: Liverpool have moved closer to making signing who'd be better than Coutinho

Liverpool are said to be closing in on bringing in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

After the season Liverpool have enjoyed, it is difficult to pinpoint areas where Jurgen Klopp’s side can improve.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this season, and currently have a 25 point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds have proven more than a match for almost every single one of their opponents, but Klopp seems determined not to stand still.

Liverpool are set to invest in the summer, as they look to further improve their squad.

That is rather ominous for the rest of the Premier League, as if Liverpool get their spending correct, then they could enjoy a real period of dominance.

One area Klopp looks determined to improve is his creative options in midfield.

Liverpool have already been linked with a return for Philippe Coutinho, who could be made available by Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

However, Kai Havertz looks a better option for Klopp’s men than the Brazilian.

The Daily Express claims that Liverpool have 'moved closer' to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, and the German should be viewed as a better buy than Coutinho.

While Coutinho has struggled ever since he left Liverpool back in 2016, Havertz has broken through and proven himself as one of the most exciting talents in European football.

The £100 million attacker (Express) has been nothing short of sensational in the Bundesliga, where he is already dictating Leverkusen’s attacking play at the age of 20.

Havertz has scored 10 goals and claimed eight assists across all competitions this season, and he netted 17 goals last term.

Havertz also has the ability to cover across multiple positions, and could play as an attacking midfielder or even an out and out striker if required for the Reds.

The German international’s career appears to just be getting started, and he could offer Liverpool a decade worth of service if he was to arrive this summer.

Coutinho’s career, on the other hand, appears to be on the wane - as he has not been able to find his best ever since leaving Anfield.

And Liverpool should direct all their focus at getting Havertz this summer, as he looks the far smarter signing for Klopp’s side.