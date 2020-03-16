Our view: Jean Kevin Augustin has had some great news at Leeds United

Leeds United striker Jean Kevin Augustin should view the Championship hiatus as great news for him.

The Championship hiatus may be just what Jean Kevin Augustin needs to make an impact at Leeds United.

Augustin joined Leeds in the January transfer window and there was huge excitement about the Frenchman’s arrival.

It is fair to say that Augustin’s move to Elland Road has not worked out as planned so far though.

The rapid forward has only been afforded a few substitute chances at Leeds, with his fitness falling into question.

More recently Augustin has been struggling with injury, but the time off from action should allow Marcelo Bielsa to get his newest recruit right.

Augustin’s talent has never been in question - he is clearly a player capable of making a huge impact at Championship level, and his career track record shows that.

And if Leeds can get Augustin up to speed, after some more time off, he could be a huge asset in the final stages of the season.

Leeds still have work to do to get over the line, as the Whites aim to earn promotion.

A player of Augustin’s quality really could be a difference maker over the remainder of the campaign.

But the time for excuses are over for Augustin now - with extra time off, he effectively has a pre-season to work on the training ground and get up to speed with Bielsa’s methods.

And Augustin should view the break as great news for him, as he will have a real opportunity to show his quality when the campaign begins again.