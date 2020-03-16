Our view: If transfer rumour is true, Arsenal would surely leave Jose Mourinho gutted

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for West Ham United's Issa Diop.

Arsenal brought in a centre back in January, as Pablo Mari joined the Gunners on loan from Flamengo with a view to a permanent move.

That may well materialise as Mikel Arteta looks to the Spaniard to bring balance to his defence as a left-footer, but Arsenal are being linked with other defenders too.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal are joining the race for West Ham United centre back Issa Diop, with the Gunners seemingly ready to spend big on a new centre back.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano has been a popular name, but it's another Frenchman who seems to be wanted in Diop – and it would surely frustrate Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports reported in December that Mourinho wanted to bring Diop to Tottenham Hotspur, though frayed relations with West Ham would no doubt make a deal a little difficult.

Mourinho praised Diop back in September 2018, branding him 'dominant' after he starred against Manchester United whilst praising the scouts who picked him out for West Ham.

It's clear that the Spurs boss loves Diop, and whilst he may have been hoping to launch a move this summer, Arsenal are now threatening to throw a spanner in the works.

Arsenal fans would no doubt a situation where they annoy Mourinho by signing a player he really wants, and winning the race for Diop's signature would also go some way to re-addressing the balance of power in North London.

Yet in Diop, Arsenal would have much more than just a signing to wind up their bitter rival, as he promising young player at 23, whilst he already has two seasons of Premier League action under his belt.

He's big, strong and can dominate attackers even if he is sometimes clumsy, and the prospect of a long-term partnership with William Saliba should really tempt Arsenal into making their move.