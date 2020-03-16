Quick links

Our view: Harry Redknapp may have just given Mourinho hope of bringing maestro to Spurs

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Lille's Luis Campos.

Harry Redknapp looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 31, 2018 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur may actually be happy with the Premier League being suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, giving themselves time to get the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn back to full fitness.

It also gives Spurs some time to think about their summer plans, and it's not all about signings to boost Jose Mourinho' playing squad.

Mourinho may also fancy bringing in some help above him in the transfer market, as Spurs have never really replaced former head of recruitment Paul Mitchell.

 

Mourinho's top target for a director of football role has been Luis Campos, having established a strong partnership with his Portuguese compatriot in recent years.

Campos, formerly of Monaco, is currently the sporting director at Lille, and The Guardian claimed in November that Mourinho is 'optimistic' of securing a deal to bring Campos to Tottenham this summer.

Such a move may just help Spurs re-establish themselves in the transfer market after some disappointing windows, and Harry Redknapp may just have given Mourinho hope that a director of football can be brought in.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp has admitted that he has always thought Daniel Levy liked the director of football model, as he appointed men to fill that role both before and after Redknapp's tenure.

“I always felt that Tottenham liked the director of football one,” said Redknapp. “Because they had it before I went there, then I became the manager, and it was different. When I left, they brought in AVB and they brought Baldini in as director of football, and I think that was a system that Daniel liked. He liked that director of football type role,” he added.

This inside knowledge from Redknapp suggests that Levy would be very open to Campos coming in, and may even push to ensure that such a move materialises.

That's what Mourinho needs, and with Levy's view on football seemingly matching up perfectly, a move to bring the Lille maestro to North London may just seem more likely than ever before.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

