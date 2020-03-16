Our view: Liverpool's hopes of signing £50m goal machine may suddenly be in danger

Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused problems across the world, and there isn't any real indication of when the crisis will end.

Football has been put on the back burner for now, with the Premier League suspended until April – but in all reality, it's unlikely that football will return then.

Clubs, players, staff and fans are all left waiting for news, and Liverpool will be fearing that the season will be voided, robbing them of the Premier League title.

Another matter that Liverpool may need to consider is their pursuit of Timo Werner, as the coronavirus crisis may yet impact their hopes of getting a deal done.

Werner, 24, has racked up 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 games this season, and would provide a proven goalscoring threat for Liverpool amid recent concerns about their lack of depth in attack.

The Independent note that Liverpool would be interested in a deal for Werner, potentially activating his £50million release clause if he's willing to take a squad role initially before working for a starting position.

However, Bild recently noted that Werner's release clause is actually only available until April, leaving Liverpool with limited time to set up such a deal.

The coronavirus outbreak brings real obstacles to getting that deal done in the next few weeks; flights, medicals, even meeting for talks would be difficult, whilst there is no real indication of when the transfer window will be opened.

If true about Werner's clause, Liverpool may need to find other targets that wouldn't come with the same time constraints, with Jurgen Klopp and co no doubt aware of the difficulties that now face them as they pursue Werner.