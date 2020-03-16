Our view: Arsenal have just been linked with making an absolutely bizarre signing

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

If Arsenal do make a move to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool it would be nothing short of a bizarre move from Mikel Arteta’s side.

La Lazio Siamo Noi claim that Arsenal is an option for the Croatian international, who looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Lovren could be made available at a cut-price, but if he was to make the switch to Arsenal, it would be a move which would surely leave fans scratching their heads.

If there is one thing Arsenal do not need it is more erratic defenders.

Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are hardly the most reliable of central defenders.

The trio are all very aggressive in their defending, but their eagerness to win possession can often cause them to make costly errors.

Lovren is a defender of a similar mould - and while there is merit to looking to be pro-active, the Liverpool man has proven too error-prone for Jurgen Klopp to rely on regularly.

With Arsenal looking to start making a climb up the table it is difficult to see what Lovren could offer them which they don’t already have.

And the Gunners should be looking at other options, as the Liverpool man would simply not improve their squad.