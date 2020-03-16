Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

‘On my knees’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react after hearing midfielder rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Adam Matthews of Sunderland and Eberechi Eze of QPR compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Sunderland at Loftus Road on March 10, 2018 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Eberechi Eze and Jeremie Boga.

Eberechi Eze during warms up prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020 in...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are interested in signing Eze from Championship club QPR in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Spurs are favourites for the 21-year-old midfielder.

 

It has been reported that QPR want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the Englishman.

Eze is one of the best and most promising young players who is ready for a new challenge and could be a massive success in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Eze, and below are some of the best comments:

Eberechi Eze of QPR runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United at Loftus Road on March 13, 2019 in London, England.

Some Tottenham fans have also given their take on speculation regarding midfielder Jeremie Boga, who is on the radar of the North London outfit, according to Calciomercato.com.

Jeremie Boga of Chelsea FC competes for the ball during a Chelsea FC International Champions Cup training session at National Stadium on July 24, 2017 in Singapore.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch