‘On my knees’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react after hearing midfielder rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Eberechi Eze and Jeremie Boga.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are interested in signing Eze from Championship club QPR in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Spurs are favourites for the 21-year-old midfielder.

It has been reported that QPR want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the Englishman.

Eze is one of the best and most promising young players who is ready for a new challenge and could be a massive success in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Eze, and below are some of the best comments:

Superb talent and the profile of signing Spurs should always look to make. You don’t lost money on someone like Eze. Very skilful and creative but also really dynamic and intense — Harry Brooks (@HB_HeadCoach) March 15, 2020

Levy cannot make a mess of this one, please, very good player.... — Dan (@ElCapitain82) March 15, 2020

On my knees for this to happen such a baller man — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 15, 2020

Have to get it done, no messing about this time like we did with grealish, Sess etc — Marcus (@thfcmarcus) March 15, 2020

Yess thanks for making my day a bit better — THFC LB (@ThfcLb) March 15, 2020

Need this baller at Tottenham — Mᴀsᴏɴ (@FtblMason) March 15, 2020

Get the lad — Cindy (@Cindy78924201) March 16, 2020

Can’t wait to see who we loan him out to! — Gareth Ward (@GarethWspurs) March 16, 2020

To lead a race is one thing but to win it is the goal. I think he will too expensive and we will finish in 2and place in this race and most of the others. — Christopher Lee (@chucklelee) March 16, 2020

Straight back out on loan, i'd imagine — Sello (@Sellosi) March 16, 2020

Some Tottenham fans have also given their take on speculation regarding midfielder Jeremie Boga, who is on the radar of the North London outfit, according to Calciomercato.com.

So many talented players up for grabs this summer, why are we getting linked with rejects? @SpursOfficial — U-WOOD (@IanUWOOD) March 13, 2020

I don’t know most of the people you bring up. Can you include their normal position in your post? — Quom (@BDQuom) March 12, 2020

We already have Bergwijn who have same playing style. I don't know what they are smoking in recruitment dept? — SpursPoint (@SpursPoint) March 12, 2020

I’d take him but Chelsea have a buy back I swear — Camz❄️ (@camzsavage) March 12, 2020