Nioh 2 summon visitor not working - how to summon a friend

How to play co-op in Nioh 2 despite some people complaining that the summon visitor feature is not working.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 and it's just as brutally difficult as you'd both expect and want. Although there's no difficulty options, there is a supposed 'easy mode' by way of summoning a visitor into your world to help you defeat bosses. Some players have been complaining that this feature isn't working, but here you'll discover how to play co-op by both summoning and joining someone's session.

As you already know from the original, from all the hype and now through personal experience, Nioh 2 is very much a Soulsborne game that has been dubbed Dark Yokai Souls. Some could complain that it's too reminiscent of From Software titles to the point where it lacks its own identity, but there's no denying it's arguably the best 'Soulsborne copy' available.

It perfectly mimics the From Software formula in regard to hideously hard boss fights and opening shortcuts around the map, as well as multiplayer options such as summoning visitors to play co-op.

Nioh 2: How to play co-op by summoning visitors

You can summon a visitor in Nioh 2 to play co-op with a random stranger or with a mate.

Expeditions are another form of co-op in Nioh 2, but this guide strictly pertains to summoning and being summoned to another person's in-game world rather than custom Expedition.

In order to summon a visitor, all you need to do is approach a Kodama Shrine and select Summon Visitor. However, before you can have someone join your session, you must have at least one Ochoko Cup on your disposal to spend.

If you don't have any Ochoko Cups and are finding it difficult to get any of them, you can offer your unwanted equipment and armour pieces, and you can also defeat Red Revenants.

Spending one Ochoko Cup will summon a random visitor to your in-game session, but you can specifically have your mate join you by setting a Secret Word.

In order to do this, you must press Triangle in the Summon Visitor section of the Shrine menu. Once you've done that, you'll then be able to set a Secret Word which you must then tell your mate about.

As for what your friend needs to do, they must be on the map screen, visit the Starting Point and select Torii Gate. Inside Torii Gate they'll want to select the Random Encounter feature to set the same mission your seeking assistance with.

Once they've done all of that, they'll then want to enter the Secret Word, click Search, and all should be done.

And that's how you Summon Visitors and be summoned in Nioh 2.

How to fix: Summon Visitor not working in Nioh 2

Some Nioh 2 players are complaining that the Summon Visitor feature is not working.

They believe the Summon Visitor co-op option isn't working because no one has been able to join their Nioh 2 session repeatedly.

This complaint isn't anything new as it goes back to its ancestor back in 2017. However, there's no obvious fix as it appears to be a case of more people simply seeking to summon others rather than be summoned.

We haven't had any issues being summoned to someone's in-game world, but we couldn't summon anyone else before fighting Enenra.

Therefore, the only thing we can say is to be patient in trying to summon a stranger or to seek the assistance of a mate who is playing Nioh 2.

You shouldn't need that much help when exploring the map and fighting against the game's common foes, so we'd encourage only trying to Summon Visitors before a boss fight you've been struggling with and losing your marbles over.