Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘Next stage’: Jurgen Klopp urged to bring £170m duo to Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jason McAteer Legend of Liverpool at the House of Blues on July 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that Liverpool should sign Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively in the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool player has said that manager Jurgen Klopp needs to sign the 24-year-old Germany international striker and the 19-year-old England international winger for the team to evolve.

McAteer has also outlined how Klopp can convince the two attacking players to switch to Anfield.

 

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “You accept a Klopp team will not change in terms of approach and style. But this particular team cannot keep doing it, this front three is on the brink and has to change.

“And that means that this summer is the time to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner.

“The first thing they’ll want is guarantees that they’ll be getting game time in among Liverpool’s trio of superstars but if I was Klopp I’d be telling them you’ll get more minutes than you think.

“The solution to the front three is not to break it up immediately but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can’t go on forever so this summer Klopp has to be planning for the next stage.”

Links with Liverpool

Both Werner and Sancho have been linked with moves to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to The Times, Liverpool want Werner, who has a release clause of £50 million in his contract, according to Sky Sports.

The Mirror has claimed that Sancho could cost as much as £120 million, with The Daily Mail reporting that Liverpool want the former Manchester City prospect.

Blockbuster signings

Werner and Sancho are two of the best attacking players in the world, and if Liverpool are able to sign them this summer, then they would have arguably the best attacking unit in the world.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch