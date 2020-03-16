‘Next stage’: Jurgen Klopp urged to bring £170m duo to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho.

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that Liverpool should sign Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively in the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool player has said that manager Jurgen Klopp needs to sign the 24-year-old Germany international striker and the 19-year-old England international winger for the team to evolve.

McAteer has also outlined how Klopp can convince the two attacking players to switch to Anfield.

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “You accept a Klopp team will not change in terms of approach and style. But this particular team cannot keep doing it, this front three is on the brink and has to change.

“And that means that this summer is the time to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner.

“The first thing they’ll want is guarantees that they’ll be getting game time in among Liverpool’s trio of superstars but if I was Klopp I’d be telling them you’ll get more minutes than you think.

“The solution to the front three is not to break it up immediately but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can’t go on forever so this summer Klopp has to be planning for the next stage.”

Links with Liverpool

Both Werner and Sancho have been linked with moves to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to The Times, Liverpool want Werner, who has a release clause of £50 million in his contract, according to Sky Sports.

The Mirror has claimed that Sancho could cost as much as £120 million, with The Daily Mail reporting that Liverpool want the former Manchester City prospect.

Blockbuster signings

Werner and Sancho are two of the best attacking players in the world, and if Liverpool are able to sign them this summer, then they would have arguably the best attacking unit in the world.