Never-seen-before Leeds teenager claims he's 'getting closer' to the first-team

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table with football at a standstill because of the global health pandemic.

Highly-rated youngster, Nohan Kenneh, has claimed on his personal Instagram account that he is getting 'closer' to Leeds United's first-team.

In January, Kenneh penned his first professional contract with promotion-hopefuls Leeds, as the 17-year-old is now trying to make his way up into the senior side by impressing for his country and his club at the younger age groups.

Given that Marcelo Bielsa is in charge of the Yorkshire giants, any player of any age can find themselves being thrown into the limelight at any given moment by the highly-thought-of coach.

Kenneh, who is a defensive-minded midfielder and a centre-back, was asked on his Instagram story 'how far from the first team do you think you currently are?' by a Leeds supporter.

And the Leeds man simply responded: “Getting closer every day...” Lined up with a couple of emojis.

HITC View:

Leeds have always had a strong core of youngsters coming through their systems over the years. From James Milner many moons ago to the player they recently sold, Jack Clarke, to Tottenham Hotspur - currently on-loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Whilst Kenneh won't be making it into Leeds' first-team this season, he is one to look out for during the next campaigns because his name will pop up one way or another.

Of course, it all depends on what division Leeds are in because if they are in England's top-flight then it will decrease his chances. But given what Bielsa is like, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he is still throwing unheard of or unseen youngsters into the first-team even next season if they are in the Premier League.