‘Never expected any less’: Some Leeds United fans react as decision reportedly made

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United players will reportedly train as normal.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision regarding training.

According to The Daily Mail, Bielsa has told his Leeds players to report for training every day.

Football in England is suspended until April 3 due to the global health pandemic, and there could be further postponement.

 

According to The Daily Mail, Bielsa has not given any time off to his players, who will train as normal.

Some Leeds fans have given their take on Bielsa’s reported stance, and below are some of the best comments:

Sensible decision?

While the easy option would have been to just let the players take a few days off, Bielsa seems to keep the fitness level up for Leeds.

After all, if the season resumes in early April, then the players will be ready and will hit the ground running.

The West Yorkshire outfit are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, and will hope that the season resumes soon so that they can get the job done.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

