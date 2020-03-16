‘Never expected any less’: Some Leeds United fans react as decision reportedly made

Leeds United players will reportedly train as normal.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision regarding training.

According to The Daily Mail, Bielsa has told his Leeds players to report for training every day.

Football in England is suspended until April 3 due to the global health pandemic, and there could be further postponement.

According to The Daily Mail, Bielsa has not given any time off to his players, who will train as normal.

Some Leeds fans have given their take on Bielsa’s reported stance, and below are some of the best comments:

We are going to be like start of the season Leeds again — Sean G (@SeanyGee) March 15, 2020

Professional and determined. — balhar bhachu (@BhachuBalhar) March 14, 2020

Brilliant. — mick coughlan (@revie61) March 14, 2020

And rightly so — DB (@darrenbrown888) March 14, 2020

Never expected any less! He will keep them in tip-top condition! No doubt! — AND its this Karen! (@karen_alaw) March 14, 2020

Bielsa being Bielsa — Desire BahBioh (@becracra) March 14, 2020

Excellent decision, stay fit while the remainder isolate watching 'Homes under the hammer'. MOT. — Andrew Sherburn (@sherburn_andrew) March 14, 2020

man like Marcelo - must have Yorkshire blood in him — GARETH SMITH (@bigbadg123) March 14, 2020

In Bielsa we Trust!! — Glyn LUFC (@glyn1002) March 14, 2020

If the season resumes, we're gonna have the fittest players in the league. They'll probably have to play Sat-Wed-Sat-Wed-Sat to catch up. Fitness could be key. — Nyge (@Nyge_79) March 14, 2020

Sensible decision?

While the easy option would have been to just let the players take a few days off, Bielsa seems to keep the fitness level up for Leeds.

After all, if the season resumes in early April, then the players will be ready and will hit the ground running.

The West Yorkshire outfit are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, and will hope that the season resumes soon so that they can get the job done.