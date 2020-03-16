Netflix: Bloodride episode 1 explained - the ultimate sacrifice isn't what you think!

Bloodride episode 1 is an absolute blast, but there's perhaps more to it than meets the eye. Let's get it explained!

Netflix offers audiences a range of genres, but just how good is it for horror?

We all like to kick back after a long day and immerse ourselves in entertainment, but for some of us, nothing quite beats exploring the more sinister offerings the streaming service has to offer.

There are lots of classic and iconic horror films available to stream, but in terms of regular, new content, many would argue that they'd like to see more regular additions make their way to screens.

However, they've recently unveiled a gem of a series called Bloodride, which is absolutely essential for anthology enthusiasts. In the vein of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, each episode aims to envelop us in a shocking story, pulling from different sub-genres and displaying a range of influences.

Created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen, the series beckons us aboard a creepy bus as we're told six tales along the journey, the first of which is called 'Ultimate Sacrifice'.

KEEPING THE PEACE: Last Tango in Halifax PC makes return

Netflix: Bloodride episode 1

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

Courtesy of director Geir Henning Hopland, the first episode kickstarts the series with a bang, delving into some seriously disturbing territory yet still managing to balance a playful and enjoyable tone.

We follow Molly (played by Ine Marie Wilmann) as she's forced to move to the country with her husband and daughter in the face of financial hardship. Wanting nothing more than to venture back to the city, she immediately takes a disliking to the friendly neighbours and their pampered pets.

While out walking she discovers two of the neighbouring women about to sacrifice one of their four-legged friends, so they reveal all to her. She's told that those who sacrifice their pets on the stone will find fortune, citing a previous example of one of the neighbours winning the lottery. However, after killing the family dog, she's informed that there must be a bond, and it doesn't have to be a pet...

Shockingly, she leads her husband out into the woods to sacrifice him for riches, but their daughter follows them down and tries to save him. When it becomes clear her mother will stop at nothing, she's left with no choice but to kill her.

INTO THE PAST: ITV's Belgravia blends fiction and history

'Ultimate Sacrifice' explained

In the final moments, it's revealed that the daughter has profited greatly from essentially sacrificing her mother in that spot, and because her love was so strong the reward has been greater.

Although, the tale takes yet another twisted return when the interviewee applying for a job at her grand company notes that her father went missing after the fact. The suggestion that she also killed her father gets to the heart of the episode's message about the theme of greed.

The women warn Molly not to be greedy, but her daughter's hunger for more results in further death and the total loss of her parents. Killing her mother was understandable as self-defence, but the financial gain, as a result, appears to have poisoned her mind.

Despite such loss, the cat on her lap further cements the suspicion that nothing will ever be enough when proposed with such power. The title 'Ultimate Sacrifice' may not refer to the sacrifice of a loved one, but instead, of one's own self and morality. In her greed, she has lost her true self to the stone.

It's a great way to wrap things up and, indeed, a terrific introduction into a wonderfully creative series.

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

Fans compare Bloodride to Black Mirror

The show has already received lots of acclaim over on Twitter, with many fans choosing to compare it to the beloved Black Mirror series.

Indeed, there are similarities, both in terms of content and quality. It's great to see it getting the recognition it deserves!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Okay so BloodRide is pretty damn good, Black Mirror vibes...but possibly better — J (@allhailsonnyg) March 14, 2020

If you like horror and back mirror, bloodride is for you. — even stan (@evenbn) March 15, 2020

Bloodride on Netflix , if you like black mirror you’ll like this — superbbcstar (@Kareem_P) March 13, 2020

#bloodride on Netflix is pretty good. Horror version of Black Mirror — Tom Shaughnessy (@Shaughnessy119) March 14, 2020

SEE ALSO: Dagny Backer Johnsen shines in Netflix horror series

In other news, where was McDonald & Dodds filmed?