Mourinho reportedly wants player who was accused of being scared of Kane at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Liverpool defender, as Jose Mourinho eyes up summer additions.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who was once said to be scared of Harry Kane by Thierry Henry.

La Lazio Siamo Noi have claim that Spurs are eager to snap up Lovren, if Liverpool do decide to let him leave in the summer.

Tottenham are thought to be on the hunt for centre-backs, as Jose Mourinho’s side have looked weak at the back this term.

But there have to be question marks over whether Lovren would actually improve Lovren’s squad.

Lovren has been bullied by Spurs striker Kane on multiple occasions throughout his career.

And Henry once said to Sky Sports, back in 2017, and as quoted by the Daily Express.

“Everybody is talking about world class, not world class,” Henry said.

“For me it doesn’t really matter. What he has is people fear him. Lovren, that was raw fear.

“That’s fear, he fears Harry Kane. That’s what the guy does to other players.

“The way he lifts the ball also around (Joel) Matip and what a finish from Son.

“They fear him, that is a massive thing.”

Good signing?

Lovren’s performances at Liverpool have hardly convinced that he would be the man to tighten up Tottenham’s backline.

Although Mourinho may want additions in defence, the Croatian would be a bizarre choice for Tottenham.

Spurs already have enough depth at centre-back, but it is genuine quality that they need if they are to kick on.

And Lovren surely wouldn’t fit the bill of a target that Mourinho would be wanting to add to Tottenham’s squad in the summer.