Manager admits reported £91m Liverpool target will be sold this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Kai Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has admitted that the club will sell reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window, as quoted in Algemeen Dagblad.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are interested in signing Havertz from German club Bayer in the summer of 2020.

The report has added of interest in the 20-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - from Real Madrid and Juventus.

 

Bosz has admitted that Bayer are resigned to losing the youngster in the summer transfer window, but he has said that the Germany International will cost over €100 million (£90.87 million).

Bosz told Algemeen Dagblad, as translated by Goal.com: "He can't be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million (£90.87 million). What am I saying? More than 100 million!"

Stats

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The attacker has also scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for the German club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker scored 17 goals and provided three assists in the Bundesliga for Bayer, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

