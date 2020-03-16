'Makes you wonder': Richard Keys stunned by what Gerrard hasn't said about Celtic

Rangers are currently trailing Celtic by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership table.

Richard Keys has questioned why Rangers boss Steven Gerrard isn’t vehemently suggesting that Celtic should not be awarded the title, on his own personal blog.

Celtic could be handed the title if the season doesn’t finish, even though Rangers can still mathematically catch them.

Although it seems unlikely that Gerrard’s men would make up the points difference on Celtic, Keys claims that the Rangers boss should be defending his side more in the media.

And Keys has questioned whether the Rangers boss is actually more concerned about Liverpool winning the Premier League.

“What about Scotland? Should Celtic be ‘given’ a title they haven’t won? Of course they shouldn’t and as manager of Rangers Steven Gerrard should be making that very point,” Keys said.

“Or is he more concerned about Liverpool? It makes you wonder doesn’t it?

“No. Liverpool can not be handed a title they haven’t won. Nor can Celtic.”

As things stand there is no set date for Scottish football to restart, and it could be months until the action is ready to commence again.

Gerrard did make a statement about the current situation earlier today on Rangers’ official website.

He said: "Games getting cancelled, leagues getting put on hold around the world, but I think it's very much a time where football has to become secondary.

"People's lives are at risk, people's businesses are at risk.

"I think we have to be patient.

"This is a virus that's spreading very, very quickly around the world.

"I think we've got a duty of care first and foremost for our own families, and our own people, at Rangers and our supporters, and wider society as well.

"Do everything you can to take precautionary measures to help the virus not spread any quicker than it is, but it's certainly a very concerning time right now."