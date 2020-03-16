Liverpool fans pick alternatives to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Liverpool fans suggest a number of top strikers for Jurgen Klopp if he fails to land Timo Werner in the summer.

Timo Wener to Liverpool has been one of the biggest transfer stories in Europe for a while now. The German international has been one of Bundesliga's best players this season and Sky Sports claimed last month that he is in favour of a move to Anfield.

However, Werner would likely to start the campaign as a backup to Liverpool's front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah and that could complicate things over a potential transfer.

LFC Transfer room, a Liverpool fan page on Twitter, asked Reds fans to name their alternatives to Timo Werner if the German decides against joining the club and the suggestions were plenty.

Fan Opinion: If Klopp is not able to sign Timo Werner, which striker do you think Liverpool should target? (Considering he’ll be needed as a backup role) — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 15, 2020

Some Reds fans looked straight at their Premier League rivals, urging Klopp to raid Wolves for Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota while Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, although not a natural striker, was a popular choice.

Bilbao's Inaki Williams was a popular choice as well and the versatile La Liga star would certainly be a brilliant player for Klopp in his system.

A few Liverpool fans weren't shy to suggest some of the most expensive names in world football at the moment. Lautaro Martinez, Jadon Sancho and even Kylian Mbappe were among the names suggested but they are unlikely to come in, especially as a backup.

The surprise names that popped up were Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Everton's Richarlison and Watford's Ismaila Sarr who was a nightmare for Liverpool just a few weeks ago.

Klopp would have his desk filled with names if he was to ask the fans about a signing this summer but unfortunately for Reds supporters, it doesn't work that way.

However, that doesn't stop the fans from giving out their opinions and here are a few suggestions that Klopp could look at this summer.

I think the most important is to bring creative midfielder - Buendia from Norwich, would be perfect. As for attack Adama Traore if possible — Łukasz Frątczak (@LFratczak) March 15, 2020

Raul Jimenez. He has experience in the PL and his style is a bit like Firmino. The boy can score and create chances — Veronica (@Veronica09Ayala) March 15, 2020

Lautaro Martinez — KACHI BILLIONS (@kachi_billions) March 15, 2020

Thinking out the box, Sarr and Saint Maximin. Both would be back up but young enough to train upto Klopps way of playing. And won't cost as much as a Sancho. — adam (@adam220202) March 15, 2020

jonathan david, perfect backup — £ (@redninefive) March 15, 2020

Striker to rotate with firmino ie Jovic or Piatek



Wide player to rotate with mane salah.... saint Maximin



CB to rotate with VVD, Joe is konate



Max to cover Robbo



And buy Havertz , to link the midfield up with the fab 3 — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) March 15, 2020

Maxi Gomez, Edouard, Jovic or Richarlison! — Léo Lima. (@Leogmlima) March 15, 2020

Kylan Mbappe — Mase PR (@prince_masekesa) March 15, 2020