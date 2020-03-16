Quick links

Liverpool

Liverpool fans pick alternatives to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Shamanth Jayaram
Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool fans suggest a number of top strikers for Jurgen Klopp if he fails to land Timo Werner in the summer.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Timo Wener to Liverpool has been one of the biggest transfer stories in Europe for a while now. The German international has been one of Bundesliga's best players this season and Sky Sports claimed last month that he is in favour of a move to Anfield. 

However, Werner would likely to start the campaign as a backup to Liverpool's front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah and that could complicate things over a potential transfer. 

LFC Transfer room, a Liverpool fan page on Twitter, asked Reds fans to name their alternatives to Timo Werner if the German decides against joining the club and the suggestions were plenty. 

 

Some Reds fans looked straight at their Premier League rivals, urging Klopp to raid Wolves for Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota while Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, although not a natural striker, was a popular choice. 

Bilbao's Inaki Williams was a popular choice as well and the versatile La Liga star would certainly be a brilliant player for Klopp in his system. 

 

A few Liverpool fans weren't shy to suggest some of the most expensive names in world football at the moment. Lautaro Martinez, Jadon Sancho and even Kylian Mbappe were among the names suggested but they are unlikely to come in, especially as a backup. 

The surprise names that popped up were Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Everton's Richarlison and Watford's Ismaila Sarr who was a nightmare for Liverpool just a few weeks ago. 

Klopp would have his desk filled with names if he was to ask the fans about a signing this summer but unfortunately for Reds supporters, it doesn't work that way. 

Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

However, that doesn't stop the fans from giving out their opinions and here are a few suggestions that Klopp could look at this summer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp manager

