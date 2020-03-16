Liverpool dodged a bullet as club reportedly ‘desperate’ to offload £34m 2018 target

Liverpool were linked with AC Milan’s Lucas Paqueta.

Liverpool have seemingly dodged a bullet with Lucas Paqueta as reports claim AC Milan are now desperate to offload him.

The Brazil international was dubbed the next Kaka while at Flamengo.

A host of top European clubs were eyeing him up with Liverpool among them according to a report by Tuttomercatoweb in July 2018.

A move to Anfield, however, never materialised and it was AC Milan who won the race for his signature in the January 2019 transfer window.

Fast forward just over a year and the Italian club now want to offload him.

Tutto Sport claim there is a blame among Milan sporting directors for signing what they describe as a big and unexpected mistake.

Paqueta is an attacking midfielder with what seemed bags of natural talent. However, his spell in Italy for the past 12 months has been a disaster.

The 22-year-old has made 30 Serie A appearances, posting just one goal and two assists. His discipline has been poor, picking up ten yellow cards and one red. Moreover, he has lost possession more times than key passes and successful take-ons completed combined (Whoscored).

Tutto Sport claim Milan tried to sell him in January but failed to find a buyer.

The Italian club are said to be seeking at least £20 million to avoid making a loss on him, with Paris Saint-Germain cited as their best hope due to the Leonardo factor.

Liverpool may count themselves fortunate, with their big-money Brazilian arrivals Alisson and Fabinho turning out to be huge successes at Anfield.