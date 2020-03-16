Legend wades into Rangers and Celtic title controversy

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Celtic may be ahead of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but one suspects that Steven Gerrard’s side will still feel confident of catching the Hoops.

After all, Rangers have a game in hand, and the Gers also have to play against Celtic in the Old Firm derbies.

Neil Lennon’s side are not mathematically certain of winning the league title this season, which is why it would not be fair to hand them the championship.

The season has to be finished, but there are doubts that there might not be enough time due to the global health pandemic.

There have been suggestions that the season could be cancelled and declare null and void.

Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has given his take on the situation, and he is against the season being cancelled.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void.

"That would not be fair, and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order.

“In Scotland, would it be fair to say to the Premiership leaders, Celtic, that all of their efforts in the past nine months over 30 games count for nothing? The same would apply to Dundee United in the Championship.”

Title challenge

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the Hoops are favourites to make it nine in a row.

However, when football resumes, Rangers will hope that they will be give the Hoops a run for their money and take the title race down to the wire.