Leeds United reportedly competing with 3 clubs for £3m player with bright future

IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2020
Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace are among the clubs linked with Luke Woolfenden.

Fleetwood Town's Jimmy Dunn vies for possession with Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium on...

According to TWTD, Leeds United are competing with Queens Park Rangers for Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden.

It has been reported that Leeds are interested in signing Woolfenden from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

The report added that the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, who are doing well in the Premier League this season, want the 21-year-old as well, while London outfit Crystal Palace scouted the 21-year-old during the Tractor Boys’ game against Blackpool.

 

Talented player

Woolfenden is a very good and promising young defender who can operate as a central defender or as a right-back.

The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and one should not be surprised if he leaves Ipswich at the end of the season.

The youngster has been on the books of Ipswich since 2009, but if the club fail to clinch promotion to the Championship, then they may be forced to cash in on him.

According The Secret Scout in The Daily Mail in January 2020, Woolfenden is valued at £3 million and has “a bright future”.

Coventry City's Callum O'Hare battles with Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden during the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich Town and Coventry City at Portman Road on March 7, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

