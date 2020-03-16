Leeds United reportedly competing with 3 clubs for £3m player with bright future

Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace are among the clubs linked with Luke Woolfenden.

According to TWTD, Leeds United are competing with Queens Park Rangers for Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden.

It has been reported that Leeds are interested in signing Woolfenden from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

The report added that the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, who are doing well in the Premier League this season, want the 21-year-old as well, while London outfit Crystal Palace scouted the 21-year-old during the Tractor Boys’ game against Blackpool.

Talented player

Woolfenden is a very good and promising young defender who can operate as a central defender or as a right-back.

The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and one should not be surprised if he leaves Ipswich at the end of the season.

The youngster has been on the books of Ipswich since 2009, but if the club fail to clinch promotion to the Championship, then they may be forced to cash in on him.

According The Secret Scout in The Daily Mail in January 2020, Woolfenden is valued at £3 million and has “a bright future”.