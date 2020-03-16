Leeds teen makes claim about Bielsa's training & shares which player is 'the best'

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table.

Nohan Kenneh has claimed on his personal Instagram account that being trained by Marcelo Bielsa is like a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

The 17-year-old also stated that Leeds midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, is 'the best', as he will no doubt want to follow in his footsteps.

Kenneh will no doubt want to continue that journey by breaking into the first-team in these coming seasons.

He is currently thriving in the younger age groups, both for Leeds and England, and he recently penned his first professional contract.

On his personal Instagram account, Kenneh was answering a couple of questions on his IG story. He was asked what it was like to be coached by Bielsa and his thoughts on Phillips.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity," On what it's like being coached by Bielsa. And his thoughts on Phillips, 'the best', he simply added.

HITC View:

Kenneh, just like Phillips is coming through the academy and is a versatile player who can play as a number six or at centre-back.

He is perhaps more suited to playing as a centre-back but under Bielsa's stewardship, he can make serious strides.

Whilst a promotion for Leeds will make life more difficult for him in terms of breaking into the first-team, it will perhaps make him a better player because of the level he'll be playing at. Not only that, but he'll also still be getting coached by Bielsa, which isn't a certainty if promotion doesn't happen.