Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Kevin Campbell worries Arsenal youngster might not be good enough

John Verrall
Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group H match between 1. FC Koeln and Arsenal FC at RheinEnergieStadion on November 23, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta so far.

AC Milan's forward Fabio Borini from Italy (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal's midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles from England during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg...

Kevin Campbell has told Arsenal Fan TV’s Youtube channel that he fears for Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Arsenal, and if he doesn't make the grade soon then he has 'got to go'.

Maitland-Niles has fallen completely out of favour at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took charge, and has found game time very difficult to come by.

The Arsenal youngster was a regular in Unai Emery’s line-up, but hasn’t truly proven himself ready to start every week for the Gunners.

And Campbell insists that nobody should feel sorry for Maitland-Niles if he doesn’t make the grade at Arsenal.

 

“There’s a new manager in town and now Maitland-Niles is going to really realise what it’s like to play for Arsenal,” Campbell said.

“He already knows what he’s going to get from [Mesut] Ozil, from [Alexandre] Lacazette, from Sokratis [Papastathopoulos], from David Luiz and all the experienced guys because he’s coached against them at Man City.

“He knows what they are, he knows they’re not stupid. But what’s he going to get from these talented youngsters, do they have the right attitude for Arsenal?

“If they don’t, they’ve got to go. It’s so important he gets ruthless with everyone, because we could be waiting on a Maitland-Niles to cross that gap and it never happens.

“You’ll always feel a bit sorry, say he never got the chance, but it’s nonsense now, it’s his fourth manager and the jury’s still out so something’s got to give.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arteta has already questioned Maitland-Niles’s attitude on the training ground since taking charge.

The Gunners boss recently suggested that the prospect needed to get his head down to force his way back into his plans.

In Maitland-Niles’s defence he hasn’t always been played in his natural position in Arsenal’s first-team, as he has often been stationed as a right-back rather than a central midfielder.

Maitland-Niles has actually been linked with a move away from Arsenal recently, with Calcio Mercato suggesting that AC Milan and Inter Milan are both keen on him.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch