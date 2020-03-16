Jose Mourinho reportedly keen to sign player with ‘no limits’ for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham scout Brian Carey watched Eze in action for QPR against Preston North End earlier this month.

The report has added that Spurs are now favourites for the 21-year-old Englishman, and that QPR want £20 million as transfer fee for the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign Eze when he was in charge of Tottenham, and his successor, Jose Mourinho, is also keen on the youngster, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Highly rated

Eze is very highly rated, with QPR manager Mark Warburton raving about the youngster back on December 7, 2019.

Warburton told QPR’s official Twitter page: “There are no limits for Eze. It is down to him and how hard he works.

"He is a tremendous talent, I want him to enjoy his football and he has got to understand how much hard work is required to maximise the talent that he has.”