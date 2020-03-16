Is Sony giving away PS5 for free? Bizarre rumour surfaces on Twitter

There are a few people who are wondering if there is any truth to the bizarre rumour on Twitter about Sony giving away the PS5 for free.

We've learned a lot about the Xbox Series X including what it looks like and its full specs, while in comparison we know very little about the PlayStation 5 except for its unsurprising logo. However, despite the lack of information shared by Sony, there is a nonsensical rumour that has been shared by a few people on Twitter which says Sony is giving away the PS5 for free.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both currently scheduled to be coming out in the Holidays, although there are some concerns that the release dates for these consoles could be delayed due to the current pandemic.

However, regardless of whether or not the PS5's release date truly is delayed, what's certain is that Sony is not giving it away for free.

Is Sony giving away PS5 for free?

No, Sony is not giving away the PlayStation 5 for free.

A rumour from bored minds on Twitter has spread to a few people, but Sony is not giving away the PS5 for free regardless of what's happening.

As for where this absurd rumour originates from, it appears to be the result of fake tweet(s) that have been posted and shared mostly on Instagram.

To be as blunt as humanly possible, Sony is not giving the PS5 away for free, and - in case this rumour appears - Microsoft will not be doing the same with the Xbox Series X either.

