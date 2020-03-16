Is Eurovision 2020 cancelled? Coronavirus threat addressed by song contest organisers

As the competitors start to release their Eurovision tracks, whether or not the competition will go ahead still is uncertain.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic are mounting day by day, as the number of infected and subsequent mortality rates keep climbing.

By now, it feels as if the whole world is about to be put on lockdown, with supermarkets being cleared of all stock, talks of rationing, and even calls for the army to get involved. And as mass gatherings have been banned by a number of countries (and if not banned then seriously advised by most), the entertainment industry is taking a major hit.

Concerts, films, theatre, TV; all of these industries are currently impacted by the rapid spread of Covid-19.

One major international event has been quite hush-hush about whether it is going ahead, despite the fact it's just 'round the corner: Eurovision 2020. So, will Eurovision be cancelled this year?

Is Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Unconfirmed. An official decision will be made in April 2020 on whether or not to continue with the competition.

A number of countries have cancelled their Eurovision Pre-Parties such as Israel Calling and the Madrid ES-Pre Party. This is as both of their countries shift into lockdown.

As of Sunday, March 15th, Eurovision World confirmed that preparation for Eurovision 2020 is still going ahead. They are planning to build the stage for the singing competition in early April, and so a decision will need to be made before construction starts.

Where is Eurovision 2020 held?

The 65th Eurovision is to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Much of the worry that Eurovision will be cancelled this year comes from the fact that The Netherlands have just banned public gatherings of over 100.

If that is the case come May 12th, when Eurovision is set to start, then it is likely that the event will be cancelled.

Much is up in the air about global events which were set to take place this 2020, such as the Olympics in Tokyo. No decisions have been made about these events just yet, as many are hoping the current pandemic situation will be controlled come summer.

However, as the number of infected now soars above 150,000 it looks like it is going to take the world a lot longer to control Covid-19.

What will happen to Eurovision?

If they don't decide to cancel the event, there are other options. One could be broadcasting the singer's tracks from their home countries, and in small studios.

This would make most sense as more European countries shut their borders.

The European Broadcasting Union said:

"With 2 months to go until the 3 live shows on 12, 14 and 16 May, and a rapidly changing situation both in the Netherlands and the countries of the participating broadcasters, it is still too early to make any final decisions. With this in mind, we're continuing to work together as a team on preparations to host the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam."

